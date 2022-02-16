Advertise
Minnesota man dies in skiing accident at Arizona Snowbowl

File photo of Arizona Snowbowl.
By Arizona's Family Digital News staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:05 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Deputies say a skiing accident left a Minnesota man dead at Arizona Snowbowl on Tuesday morning, Feb. 15. The accident happened around 9:45 a.m. on the Phoenix run, which is rated as intermediate difficulty.

Officials say 61-year-old Michael Amiot hit his head and was not wearing a helmet. Patrol crews tried to save Amiot at the Agassiz Lodge, but he died. Deputies did not say what led up to the accident.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

