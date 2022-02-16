Person of interest sought after Forest Service agent attacked near Prescott

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Yavapai County officials are searching for a person of interest after a U.S. Forest Service agent was attacked on Tuesday morning, Feb. 15. Deputies say it happened at 10:30 a.m. near the Palatki Ruins off Forest Service Road 525D near Prescott.

Officials say 33-year-old Jonathan Kip Medford is a person of interest in the investigation. Deputies say Medford has an existing warrant and was last seen near Forest Service Road 525D. Medford is 185 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve gray shirt and blue jeans.

Deputies say he is considered dangerous and advise people not to approach him. If you have any information, call the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

