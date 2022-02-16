Advertise
Pima County approves vote centers, e-poll books in 2022 elections

(Pima County)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:19 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Voters in Pima County will be able to cast their ballots at a vote center during elections in 2022, joining 11 other counties in Arizona using similar centers.

According to a news release, voters will be able to go to any vote center near their workplace, school, home or anywhere they are on election day. The centers will be open between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

“Our new new vote centers ensure that every Pima County voter will have their voice heard,” county Elections Director Mary Martinson was quoted as saying.

County officials also voted to buy e-books, which make check-ins take 30 seconds instead of the standard three minutes at polling places. Voters will get the ballot for the precinct where they live.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors will approve the specific locations of the centers in April. The County Elections Department has recommended at least 100 centers, but the county may add more.

County officials will choose the location based on the following criteria:

  • Size and accessibility to public transportation and foot traffic.
  • Amount of parking, including spaces for voters with disabilities.
  • Proximity to areas with non-English speakers, voters with disabilities and low-income communities.

Rural areas, such as the Tohono O’odham and Pascua Yaqui nations, voting locations will stay the same but use vote center technology.

No changes will be made to early voting.

