Pima County finds buyer for Old Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County officials have recently reached a deal with a company interested in buying Old Tucson Studios.

According to a county memorandum, the unnamed company was one of two that expressed interest in buying the property.

The company was chosen by the county’s Evaluation Committee. And the company and county officials are currently negotiating an operation agreement.

County officials in September 2020 agreed to terminate the lease of Old Tucson Company, which had previously owned the park. The 25-year lease was set to expire in 2023.

Old Tucson announced that month they planned to close indefinitel y due to COVID-19 shutdowns and the park’s inability to host events with large crowds.

Old Tucson became a Tucson-area landmark in 1939, when Universal Studios filmed the movie “Arizona” there. Since then, more than 400 movies and commercial videos have been filmed there.

