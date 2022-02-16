Police: Driver in Sierra Vista wreck may have been impaired

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three people were hospitalized after a head-on collision in Sierra Vista on Sunday, Feb. 13.

According to the Southeastern Arizona DUI Task Force, officers involved in a detail conducted because of Super Bowl LVI, were called to the intersection of Highway 90 and Airport Road in response to the wreck.

Investigators said the driver of a black Kia Soul, a 33-year-old from Huachuca City, crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a white Honda Crosstour, also occupied by two Huachuca City residents in their thirties.

All three people involved in the wreck were first taken to Canyon Vista Medical Center, then airlifted to hospitals in Tucson. On Wednesday, one person had been release and two remained hospitalized.

It appeared the driver of the Kia Soul had been impaired, authorities said.

During the Super Bowl detail, officers from the Sierra Vista Police Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Tombstone Marshal’s Office, Bisbee Police Department, and Cochise County Sheriff’s Office made a combined total of 64 traffic stops, two felony drug arrests, one arrest for evading law enforcement, one arrest for DUI under the age of 21 and one felony aggravated DUI arrest.

A 16-year-old from McNeal was reportedly arrested after being found with alcohol in their system. A 38-year-old Sierra Vista resident also allegedly had a blood alcohol content level of 0.123 while driving with two children under the age of six in the car.

