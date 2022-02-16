Police investigating deadly shooting near Roger Road, Stone Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Police say officers found the victim, 42-year-old Rene Romero, at a parking lot of an apartment complex at 102 W. Roger Road, near North Stone Avenue, just after 9:20 a.m.

Officers were responding to several calls reporting a shooting and a possible victim in a vehicle.

The victim was taken to Banner-University Medical Center, where he later died.

Detectives believe that a dispute took place in the parking lot before the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

