Police investigating deadly shooting near Roger Road, Stone Avenue
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:18 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Police say officers found the victim, 42-year-old Rene Romero, at a parking lot of an apartment complex at 102 W. Roger Road, near North Stone Avenue, just after 9:20 a.m.
Officers were responding to several calls reporting a shooting and a possible victim in a vehicle.
The victim was taken to Banner-University Medical Center, where he later died.
Detectives believe that a dispute took place in the parking lot before the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
