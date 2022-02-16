Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Police investigating deadly shooting near Roger Road, Stone Avenue

Officers were responding to an apartment complex at 102 W. Roger Road after receiving several...
Officers were responding to an apartment complex at 102 W. Roger Road after receiving several calls reporting a shooting and a possible victim in a vehicle.(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:18 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Police say officers found the victim, 42-year-old Rene Romero, at a parking lot of an apartment complex at 102 W. Roger Road, near North Stone Avenue, just after 9:20 a.m.

Officers were responding to several calls reporting a shooting and a possible victim in a vehicle.

The victim was taken to Banner-University Medical Center, where he later died.

Detectives believe that a dispute took place in the parking lot before the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County finds buyer for Old Tucson
A body was found near Interstate 10 on Tucson's south side.
Body found on Tucson’s south side
Tucson police officers are investigating a pedestrian crash involving a Sun Tran bus on...
Tucson police investigate pedestrian crash involving Sun Tran bus
Baton Rouge Police Department
14-year-old arrested after trying to hire hitman to kill ex-boyfriend
Traffic on northbound Oracle Road was backed up because of a crash and closure north of Linda...
Oracle Road reopened after crash north of Linda Vista Boulevard

Latest News

Jonathan Kip Medford is 185 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing...
Person of interest sought after Forest Service agent attacked near Prescott
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to de-escalate Wednesday.
Ukraine shows unity as West sees no sign of Russian pullback
File photo of Arizona Snowbowl.
Minnesota man dies in skiing accident at Arizona Snowbowl