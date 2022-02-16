Advertise
St. David School locked down after incident involving Border Patrol

Two suspects abandoned a vehicle at St. David School after an incident involving Border Patrol...
Two suspects abandoned a vehicle at St. David School after an incident involving Border Patrol agents on Wednesday, Feb. 16.(Google Maps)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:26 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. DAVID, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said the St. David School is on lockdown because of an incident between a vehicle and USBP agents.

The suspect vehicle reportedly rammed the two Border Patrol vehicles before two suspects fled the area after abandoning the vehicle near St. David High School.

The St. David Unified School District is working closely with the Sheriff’s Office and has messaged parents of the event.

No additional information was immediately available. KOLD has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

