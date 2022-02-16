TPD investigating shooting near River, Oracle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a shooting near River and Oracle roads on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Officers say they responded to that area and found a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. He was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The investigating is ongoing, and police say there are no suspects in custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

