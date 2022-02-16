Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

UPDATE: Teen arrested after deadly shooting near Roger Road, Stone Avenue

Koby Evan Dylan Kemp is charged with first-degree murder.
Koby Evan Dylan Kemp is charged with first-degree murder.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:18 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police recently arrested a man after he allegedly shot and killed another man on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Koby Evan Dylan Kemp, 18 faces a first-degree murder charge. Kemp was apprehended near North Sahuara Avenue and East Pima Street and booked into the Pima County jail.

Police say officers found the victim, 42-year-old Rene Romero, at a parking lot of an apartment complex at 102 W. Roger Road, near North Stone Avenue, just after 9:20 a.m. on Feb. 12.

Officers were responding to several calls reporting a shooting and a possible victim in a vehicle.

The victim was taken to Banner-University Medical Center, where he later died.

Detectives believe that a dispute took place in the parking lot before the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County finds buyer for Old Tucson
TPD investigating shooting near River, Oracle
Oro Valley fire
Firefighters battle blaze in Oro Valley
Suspects arrested following pursuit on I-10
Jonathan Kip Medford is 185 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing...
Person of interest sought after Forest Service agent attacked near Prescott

Latest News

Goal to become carbon neutral by 2030
Tucson pushes toward climate action goal
Notes of hope youth
Arizona Heart & Sol: Southern Arizona students strike a chord with senior living communities
Study: Trust in police dropping among Arizona minorities
Survey shows different levels of trust in police
Before boarding a helicopter to Joint Base Andrews, President Joe Biden discusses the situation...
Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still ‘very high’
Study: Trust in police dropping among Arizona minorities
Study: Trust in police dropping among Arizona minorities