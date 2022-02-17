8-year-old girl killed in Glendale drive-by shooting

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Glendale police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left an 8-year-old girl dead early Thursday morning, Feb. 17. It happened just after midnight near 65th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Officers were called to the apartment complex for reports of a shooting, then a short time later, they got a call from a hospital about a child with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, police say a woman and her two girls, an 8-year-old and a 5-year-old, went to the apartment complex to pick up her boyfriend. During that time, the boyfriend had an altercation with someone in another car. And as they were leaving, the other car drove up, and the person inside opened fire at the car with the kids. The 8-year-old girl was struck multiple times. They drove to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

A portion of Bethany Home Road was closed while Glendale police investigated the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. No suspect information has been released but police confirmed they are looking for a suspect.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc.