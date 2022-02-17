Arizona State starting QB Jayden Daniels enters transfer portal

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Turbulent times for Sun Devil football continued Thursday, Feb. 7, when starting quarterback Jayden Daniels entered the transfer portal.

The move was first reported by SunDevilSource.com.

Daniels’ potential departure—players who enter the portal can withdraw and return to their team—is the latest in a string of bad news surrounding head coach Herm Edwards’ program. Since news of the NCAA’s investigation into the program’s recruiting practices broke last summer, five assistant coaches, including offensive coordinator Zak Hill, has resigned or been fired. This comes on the heels of a disappointing 2021 season in which the team, and Daniels, fell short of expectations.

A video posted by a teammate Thursday afternoon on Instagram showed teammates going through Daniels’ locker, with one heard commenting Daniels “sucks anyway.” The video was later deleted.

A heralded four-star recruit, Daniels won the starting job in 2019 and earned acclaim for his play. However, he failed to make progress during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Last season, Daniels and the passing game regressed, with the quarterback throwing a career-high 10 interceptions.

ASU now will enter spring practices in search of their next quarterback.

Trenton Bourguet has been Daniels’ backup the last two seasons, with Finn Collins and Daylin McLemore also returning. The Sun Devils added Bennett Meredith in their 2022 recruiting class, and signed former 4-star quarterback Paul Tyson as a transfer from Alabama.

