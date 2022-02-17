Calling all centenarians: TMC honoring those 99 and up

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Medical Center is looking for citizens 99 and up for help with a special project.

TMC plans to create a commemorative tribute book, honoring those centenarians and telling their life stories.

Anyone who is 99 or older, or anyone who knows someone who is, can submit their names by Friday, March 18.

For more information, call 520-324-1960 or email SeniorServices@rmcaz.com.

