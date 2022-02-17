Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Calling all centenarians: TMC honoring those 99 and up

(Lacheev Roman | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:20 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Medical Center is looking for citizens 99 and up for help with a special project.

TMC plans to create a commemorative tribute book, honoring those centenarians and telling their life stories.

Anyone who is 99 or older, or anyone who knows someone who is, can submit their names by Friday, March 18.

For more information, call 520-324-1960 or email SeniorServices@rmcaz.com.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County finds buyer for Old Tucson
A body was found near Interstate 10 on Tucson's south side.
Body found on Tucson’s south side
Tucson police officers are investigating a pedestrian crash involving a Sun Tran bus on...
Tucson police investigate pedestrian crash involving Sun Tran bus
Baton Rouge Police Department
14-year-old arrested after trying to hire hitman to kill ex-boyfriend
Arizona faces megadrought - worst drought in 1,200 years
Arizona faces megadrought, worst drought in 1,200 years

Latest News

Tucson police investigating crash between bike, car
Oro Valley fire
Firefighters battle blaze in Oro Valley
Oro Valley fire
Oro Valley fire
Old Tucson, new opportunities
Old Tucson will have a new operator after being closed for two years