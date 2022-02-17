Firefighters battle blaze in Oro Valley
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:23 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Golder Ranch firefighters are at the scene of a housefire on Pomegranate Drive.
According to firefighters, the fire was contained by about 7:30 p.m. No one was injured, and the homeowners weren’t present at the time.
Residents are urged to avoid the area. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
