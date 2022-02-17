Firefighters battle blaze in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Golder Ranch firefighters are at the scene of a housefire on Pomegranate Drive.

According to firefighters, the fire was contained by about 7:30 p.m. No one was injured, and the homeowners weren’t present at the time.

Residents are urged to avoid the area. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Firefighters are on scene of a large house fire off of Pomegranate Way in Oro Valley. Please avoid the area. #GRFDAZ #CommunityFirst pic.twitter.com/yVBNCKI89f — Golder Ranch Fire (@GRFDAZ) February 17, 2022

