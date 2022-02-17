Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weekend warmup!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, February 17th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:35 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A warming trend takes over starting Thursday afternoon as the 60s return, and continues through the weekend. Highs will warm to the mid 70s Saturday and Sunday before another storm system brings a cool down and a chance for rain next work week.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs near 60 degrees.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with temps in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: 10% rain chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: 30% rain chance. Partly cloudy with highs near 60 degrees.

