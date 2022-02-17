GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video shows start of ambush that left two people dead, nine officers injured

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Phoenix Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 17, released a video that shows the start of a violent encounter with an armed suspect that left two people dead and nine police officers injured.

The graphic video starts as an unnamed police officer arrives at a home near 54th Avenue and Broadway Road on Friday, Feb. 11.

The PPD said officers were called to the scene by a woman who said she had been shot.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: The video below contains violence against a police officer.

In the video, suspect Morris Richard Jones can be heard encouraging the officer to come inside because the woman was choking on her own blood.

As the officer got closer, Jones shot him.

The PPD said the officer was hit several times and was not able to return fire due to injuries to his right arm. The officer ran away and called for backup.

Jones later ambushed more officers as a young child was being brought out of the apartment.

In total, five officers were shot and four more were injured by shrapnel. All the officers survived and have been released from the hospital.

The injured woman died and has been identified as Shatifah Lobley. The PPD said Lobley was the baby’s mother and Jones was the father. The baby is safe and in the custody of the Department of Child Safety.

