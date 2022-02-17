Officers shoot, kill armed suspect in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say an armed suspect is dead after a police shooting in Mesa early Thursday morning, Feb. 17. It happened around 2:45 a.m. near Alma School Road and Main Street.

Alma School and Main St. in Mesa is closed in all four directions due to a police incident. Please use Extension/Dobson or Southern/Broadway as alternates until further notice. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/FMQBMTMByY — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) February 17, 2022

Mesa police Det. Richard Encinas says an officer was monitoring a light rail surveillance camera when the officer noticed that a man had an argument and pulled out a handgun. Officers were called to respond to the area as the suspect fired multiple rounds.

“He fired in a direction northwest towards the McDonald’s,” Encinas said. It’s not clear if the suspect was firing shots randomly or if it was being pointed at another person.

At some point, the suspect walked back to a sidewalk where he contacted an officer. That’s when gunfire broke out between the suspect and one officer. Authorities haven’t said what happened when the suspect and the officer made contact. But police said the suspect was shot, taken into custody, and later pronounced dead at the hospital. No officers were injured.

Light rail service was expected to be affected throughout the morning as police call it an active crime scene.

