Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Officers shoot, kill armed suspect in Mesa

An officer-involved shooting in Mesa happened around 2:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, near Alma...
An officer-involved shooting in Mesa happened around 2:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, near Alma School Road and Main Street.(AZ Family)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:23 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say an armed suspect is dead after a police shooting in Mesa early Thursday morning, Feb. 17. It happened around 2:45 a.m. near Alma School Road and Main Street.

Mesa police Det. Richard Encinas says an officer was monitoring a light rail surveillance camera when the officer noticed that a man had an argument and pulled out a handgun. Officers were called to respond to the area as the suspect fired multiple rounds.

“He fired in a direction northwest towards the McDonald’s,” Encinas said. It’s not clear if the suspect was firing shots randomly or if it was being pointed at another person.

At some point, the suspect walked back to a sidewalk where he contacted an officer. That’s when gunfire broke out between the suspect and one officer. Authorities haven’t said what happened when the suspect and the officer made contact. But police said the suspect was shot, taken into custody, and later pronounced dead at the hospital. No officers were injured.

Light rail service was expected to be affected throughout the morning as police call it an active crime scene.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc.

Most Read

Pima County finds buyer for Old Tucson
TPD investigating shooting near River, Oracle
Suspects arrested following pursuit on I-10
Oro Valley fire
Firefighters battle blaze in Oro Valley
At least one suspect abandoned a vehicle at St. David High School on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
UPDATE: St. David School lockdown lifted after incident involving Border Patrol

Latest News

A portion of Bethany Home Road was closed while Glendale police investigated the shooting on...
8-year-old girl killed in Glendale drive-by shooting
Sales of medical and recreational marijuana combined brought in $217 million in tax money for...
Recreational marijuana exceeds revenue expectations in first year of legalization
Before boarding a helicopter to Joint Base Andrews, President Joe Biden discusses the situation...
Biden: ‘Every indication’ Russia prepared to attack Ukraine
In this Feb. 2, 2020 file photo, the company logo sits on an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla faces another US investigation: unexpected braking