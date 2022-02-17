Oro Valley Marketplace redevelopment project granted a continuance, design must meet height and setback requirements

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Work, stay and play in Oro Valley. That’s idea behind a proposal to transform the Oro Valley Marketplace into an entertainment district, complete with housing, hospitality, recreation and retail.

The property owner is seeking zoning amendments to allow for two apartment complexes; Oracle Apartments and Tangerine Apartments, three hotels, a splash park, and new paths and sidewalks. Oro Valley Marketplace would become ‘Oro Valley Village Center.’

“The vision started before we even bought the property in September of 2019,” said Jim Horvath, the CEO of Town West Companies. “We have been working on it ever since.”

However, the $330 million project has hit a roadblock.

At a packed town council meeting on Wednesday night, dozens of residents had their say. Many spoke out against the proposal, citing concerns about the impact multi-story buildings would have on the scenic view, traffic, noise, water usage, and a strain on police and fire services.

“This is really going to change the culture of this town and it makes me very sad,” said one resident during the meeting.

“We like our space, we like the quiet,” said another.

There was also support for the project, though. Several residents and business owners said it would attract a younger workforce, bring additional hotel rooms and restaurants to the area, and boost the town’s economy.

“The landscape is changing - the ‘internet effect’ or the ‘Amazon effect,’” said Horvath. “People want places to go to to socialize, to enjoy special events.”

About 30% of Oro Valley Marketplace remains undeveloped, according to project planners. That doesn’t include the shops that are vacant.

“The movie theatre, the retail spaces will all do better hopefully because of the density of the population being right at the site,” Horvath said.

The Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce supports the proposal. Dave Perry, the president and CEO, says it will generate hundreds of jobs and increase the town’s sales tax revenue.

“This is one of the most consequential decisions that Oro Valley has faced in many years,” said Perry. “We have got to get smart and bold about what we are going to do at that intersection.”

Oro valley does not have a property tax. Councilmember Steve Solomon says the sales tax is a major source of income. The Village Center is expected to produce $165 million in economic output each year.

Town Council accepted the developer’s request for a continuance and tabled the item. The Village Center design must now support existing height and setback requirements in Oro Valley.

