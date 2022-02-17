Pima County Sheriff’s Department in need of 911 dispatchers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A staffing shortage within the Pima County Sheriff’s Department continues.

The shortage is not just affecting deputies, but 911 dispatchers are also feeling the crunch. They’re currently averaging about 1,300 calls a day.

There are a lot of calls but not enough dispatchers. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has 43 and needs 55.

But, Communications Supervisor Joanne Amstut said, the staffing shortage will not affect your calls.

“We try to answer the line within three rings. If for some reason there is a lot going on and we cannot do that, and someone gets disconnected or hangs up, we will call them right back,” she said.

Handling stressful calls are just one of many skills needed to be a 911 dispatcher.

“People who are good at multi-tasking. People who can stay cool under pressure. We give everyone the training of the skills they need for what they have to do in here,” said Amstut.

Amstut used a mock scenario, in which a woman called about her drunk husband who hit her, as a learning opportunity for students.

“Listening to that phone call and thinking about what you have been learning in class, what are something she may have been able to ask?” she said.

“Description of the suspect, so we know who officers need to look for when they arrive,” one student responded.

If you are interested in becoming a 911 dispatcher with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, apply by clicking here .

The next class begins in May.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.