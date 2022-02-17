Advertise
Poison Centers of Arizona see 90% uptick in child exposures to marijuana

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona’s two poison control centers have noticed a sharp increase in cases where children have been exposed to marijuana, according to a recent news release.

Poison control officials say many of these calls come from emergency rooms and involve toddlers accidentally being exposed to edible marijuana products. In most of these cases, the child suffers from significant effects and requires hospitalization.

According to Tucson Poison Center director Dr. Steven Dudley, most of the accidental ingestions he hears about involve small children eating marijuana products that look like candy or other snacks.

“Learning about safe storage can save parents a ton of grief and prevent a trip to the hospital,” he was quoted as saying.

Young kids, especially those five and under, can have prolonged neurologic and respiratory issues that require intubation and admission into the intensive care unit.

Maureen Roland, the director of the Phoenix Poison Center, said pediatric exposures to marijuana have nearly doubled within the past year.

“We hope to work more with representatives of state agencies, dispensaries, and other related groups to improve the safety of marijuana products, including packaging and storing,” she was quoted as saying.

For more information about marijuana, poisonings, medications or chemicals, call the poison center immediately at 1-800-222-1222.

