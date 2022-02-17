Police: Off-duty Border Patrol agent involved in fatal Sierra Vista shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sierra Vista police are investigating after a shooting involving an off-duty Border Patrol agent left one man dead.

According to a news release, officers were called shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16 to a home in the 4000 block of Loma Loop after an accidental shooting was reported there.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man lying unresponsive on a bedroom floor with a gunshot wound in his upper torso. Police began treating the man at the scene before Sierra Vista fire medics took over.

The 26-year-old victim was taken to Canyon Vista Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later. Authorities identified the victim as Jacob Sellors of Michigan.

The shooter was identified as 44-year-old Stevan Djordjevic, an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol Agent and a relative of Sellors. Authorities said Sellors had been in town to visit family before the shooting.

As of Thursday, no charges had been filed. The investigation is ongoing and under review by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Sierra Vista detective Josh Nicola at 520-452-7500.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.