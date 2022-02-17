Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Police: Off-duty Border Patrol agent involved in fatal Sierra Vista shooting

(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sierra Vista police are investigating after a shooting involving an off-duty Border Patrol agent left one man dead.

According to a news release, officers were called shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16 to a home in the 4000 block of Loma Loop after an accidental shooting was reported there.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man lying unresponsive on a bedroom floor with a gunshot wound in his upper torso. Police began treating the man at the scene before Sierra Vista fire medics took over.

The 26-year-old victim was taken to Canyon Vista Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later. Authorities identified the victim as Jacob Sellors of Michigan.

The shooter was identified as 44-year-old Stevan Djordjevic, an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol Agent and a relative of Sellors. Authorities said Sellors had been in town to visit family before the shooting.

As of Thursday, no charges had been filed. The investigation is ongoing and under review by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Sierra Vista detective Josh Nicola at 520-452-7500.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County finds buyer for Old Tucson
TPD investigating shooting near River, Oracle
Oro Valley fire
Firefighters battle blaze in Oro Valley
Suspects arrested following pursuit on I-10
At least one suspect abandoned a vehicle at St. David High School on Wednesday, Feb. 16.
UPDATE: St. David School lockdown lifted after incident involving Border Patrol

Latest News

Fact finders: What's after omicron?
FACT FINDERS: What’s after omicron?
“This is the most expensive we’ve ever been”: Childcare costs on the rise
“This is the most expensive we’ve ever been”: Childcare costs on the rise
In this Feb. 2, 2020 file photo, the company logo sits on an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla faces another US investigation: unexpected braking
The Phoenix Police Department said Morris Richard Jones killed the mother of his child and shot...
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video shows start of ambush that left two people dead, nine officers injured