Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Thousands of pounds of Skyline Chili products being recalled

Morgan Foods is recalling around 2,205 pounds of Skyline Chili products.
Morgan Foods is recalling around 2,205 pounds of Skyline Chili products.(FSIS)
By Jared Goffinet and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:17 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Cans of Skyline Chili are being recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Morgan Foods is recalling around 2,205 pounds of Skyline Chili products.

The recall issued Wednesday applies to the 10.5-oz. cans containing “Skyline Chili Original Chili” with lot code “L2121” and product code “CHC8T UPY” on the bottom of the can, FSIS said.

FSIS said in the recall announcement that the “cans labeled as chili product may actually contain cream of chicken soup and were produced on Dec. 21, 2021.”

The recalled products were shipped to retail locations nationwide and have a best by date of Dec. 21, 2023, according to FSIS.

The cans are packed in trays marked as “Skyline Original Chili” with an expiration date of Dec. 21, 2024.

The product contains milk, wheat and soy, which are known allergens and are not declared on the product label.

FSIS said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the products.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County finds buyer for Old Tucson
A body was found near Interstate 10 on Tucson's south side.
Body found on Tucson’s south side
Tucson police officers are investigating a pedestrian crash involving a Sun Tran bus on...
Tucson police investigate pedestrian crash involving Sun Tran bus
Baton Rouge Police Department
14-year-old arrested after trying to hire hitman to kill ex-boyfriend
Arizona faces megadrought - worst drought in 1,200 years
Arizona faces megadrought, worst drought in 1,200 years

Latest News

Former U.S. Interior Sec. Ryan Zinke, shown in a file photo, misused his position to advance a...
US investigators: Zinke misused his Interior secretary job
Pima County dispatcher struggles
Pima County Sheriff’s Department in need of 911 dispatchers
Pima County dispatcher struggles
Pima County dispatcher struggles
Fact Finders: Vaccine delay prompts confusion
FACT FINDERS: Are there concerns about COVID vaccine safety in young children?