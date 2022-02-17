Advertise
Tucson police investigating crash between bike, car

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:26 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene of a collision that involved a bike and a car.

According to police, the crash happened near Speedway Boulevard and Interstate 10.

Authorities said the cyclist, an adult male, was taken to a nearby hospital to get treatment for serious injuries, while the car’s driver stayed at the scene.

Nearby roads were restricted, police said, but will fully reopen soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

