FIRST ALERT FORECAST: weekend warm up in motion!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, February 18th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:02 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a near-freezing start to our Friday, a warming takes us through the weekend. Highs will warm to the upper 60s to mid 70s. The next storm will move in early next work week. Breezy to gusty wind returns Monday through Wednesday ahead of a chance for rain mainly Wednesday. Temperatures will also drop during this time.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with temps in the upper 30s

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. Gusty.

TUESDAY: 10% rain chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. Gusty.

WEDNESDAY: 30% rain chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s. Gusty.

THURSDAY: 10% rain chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

