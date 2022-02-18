Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Video of dog being dragged behind truck in Borger circulating social media

By Kaitlin Johnson and Stacy Sakai
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:09 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - A video of a dog being dragged behind a white truck Thursday night through a street in Borger is circulating social media. The dog did not survive the ordeal.

Borger Communications Manager Marisa Montoya tells NewsChannel 10 the police are aware of the situation and investigating.

According to a news release from Montoya, officers responded to reports of a dog being dragged Thursday evening. When officers arrived, they learned the animal had been loaded into the truck and the truck had driven away.

Later that evening, the truck and the animal owner were located. The owner told officers that his dogs had gotten out, and he found them at Huber Park.

The owner was driving a borrowed truck and did not want to put them in the front like he would in his own car.

The owner then said he tied the dogs into the back of the pickup to prevent them from jumping out. The owner was flagged down by witnesses and told police he had no idea that his dog had jumped from the truck’s bed and was being dragged behind the truck.

The owner says he immediately loaded the dog back in the truck and drove to a veterinarian in Pampa. Police say they have proof of the veterinarian treatment.

The animal had to be put down due to injuries sustained in the incident.

Once all elements of the investigation are completed, police say the findings will be brought to a prosecutor for review.

NewsChannel 10 has also spoken with the person who filmed the video, Celeste Hardin, who said she, her boyfriend and another friend in the car following the truck tried desperately to get the driver’s attention.

When they finally did manage to get the driver to stop, they say he laughed at what happened.

“I was absolutely horrified, the men just laughed. They threw the dog in the truck with the alive one and sped off,” said Hardin.

NewsChannel 10 will continue to follow this story with updates throughout the day.

WARNING: The following images and video can be considered graphic and may be disturbing to some.

Police investigating graphic video showing dog being dragged by truck in Borger (Source:...
Police investigating graphic video showing dog being dragged by truck in Borger (Source: Celeste Hardin)(Celeste Hardin)

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Phoenix Police Department said Morris Richard Jones killed the mother of his child and shot...
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video shows start of ambush that left two people dead, nine officers injured
Koby Evan Dylan Kemp is charged with first-degree murder.
UPDATE: Teen arrested after deadly shooting near Roger Road, Stone Avenue
DUI crash victim on life support
Mother of five critically injured in DUI crash, family feels pressured to pull her off life support
Old Tucson, new opportunities
Old Tucson will have a new operator after being closed for two years
Police: Off-duty Border Patrol agent involved in fatal Sierra Vista shooting

Latest News

KOLD investigates: Bad behavior
KOLD INVESTIGATES: This middle school in Tucson is in chaos, according to some staff
Big start to the Caitlin Lowe era
Arizona softball begins new chapter in dominating fashion
Ronald J. Corbin is facing charges for the fatal shooting of his girlfriend Genna Ayup in 2012.
Ronald Corbin pleads guilty to negligent homicide in death of Genna Ayup
FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
Daunte Wright’s mom: Justice system ‘murdered’ son ‘all over again’
Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Canadian police start arresting protesters in Ottawa