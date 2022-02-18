KOLD Investigates: Student brings loaded gun to TUSD middle school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A student brings a loaded gun to Gridley Middle School early February after being suspended. And now a teacher is coming forward with concerns that the district isn’t doing enough to protect staff and students.

The pandemic has brought more severe fighting and guns to some campuses in our region and across the nation. Tucson Unified is no exception.

And it appears Gridley is still having serious issues even though it’s now about 3-quarters of the way through the school year.

A disturbing discovery described in a police report: A student’s backpack is searched on Feb. 1 by a Gridley Middle School administrator. He found a loaded .38 Smith and Wesson revolver, sending chills throughout the school.

Gridley Middle School (KOLD)

“We’ve had a number of kids that have come back that are not acting like middle school kids anymore. They’re acting much more violent, much more aggressive, more socially backward,” seventh grade teacher Jon Easley said,

Easley said the 13-year-old had been suspended for beating up a classmate on campus.

“I have never seen this level of violence in the 12 years I’ve taught,” he added

The police report reveals the student returned after the suspension and was placed in in-school suspension. He had asked the students and teacher multiple times in the classroom, “What if I bring a grenade or gun to school?”

The next day he brought the loaded gun.

The 13-year-old told police " it did not belong to him” and he “does not know how it got into his backpack”. He said he believed some “unknown guys” he was playing basketball with two days before put it in there.

But he had the gun before that day.

The school discovered he posted on Instagram the week before ”smoking from a Vape pen” and “pointing a revolver at the screen”.

Tucson police report that revolver matched the one found in his backpack.

School administrator finds gun in student's backpack. (KOLD)

“It’s concerning that we can have a child come back after a very violent fight. And it doesn’t look like anything has happened to help that child process,” Easley said.

That’s not the only incident troubling him and some of his colleagues. A nearby business recently posted this sign on their door that said, “Gridley Middle School students are no longer allowed on store property”.

Area store bans all students from the property. (KOLD)

“They would disturb our regular customers in the lobby, attempt to shoplift items, as well as destroy store property,” a manager said.

And at one point an employee was “threatened with physical violence”. Attempts by the store and school principal to stop them didn’t work.

“It’s because of all the drama that’s going on. There’s been fights that have gone over there,” Easley said.

One fight in particular on campus has Easley on edge. He said a student was given a 45-day suspension twice for major fights with other students, severely injuring a staff member who tried to break up one of them.

“It’s very troubling. It is staggering to see the level of violence where an adult steps in and the child doesn’t back off and pushes towards that adult to reach their target,” he said.

Sylvia Campoy, a civil rights compliance officer involved with TUSD’s desegregation order for decades, said now more girls are involved in fights and general infractions at school too.

She monitors how the district handles discipline among other things.

“As someone who follows TUSD and it’s trends, what is missing is the data. We don’t know how severe it is in TUSD because we have seen no reports and the reports that the plaintiffs have seen that the court has seen have not been validated by any neutral monitoring body,” Campoy said.

Compoy said the court and plaintiffs often get “filtered” data.

“We have to go back and ask for clarification, wait sometimes months to get a response, do our own analysis,” she said.

KOLD has also received filtered data from the district.

After requesting all Incident Detail Report data, for the first time in years the district narrowed the scope, leaving out various incidents that could lead to major misbehavior.

“If you’re good at catching minor incidents in the school and dealing with them through in-house suspensions and restorative practices, then you’re going to see success,” Campoy said.

Easley hasn’t seen much evidence of that. And he’s now worried because the female student is expected to return to Gridley later this month.

Easley believes she should be relocated to another school.

“Why should that child be able to come back to where they hurt someone?” he said.

He brought his concerns to higher ups, first the school principal and then the assistant superintendent, who declined a meeting request. He wrote to the superintendent on February first that Gridley doesn’t have the support the student needs.

“Nobody has been willing to sit down and talk with us, except for our immediate principal who was very kind to meet with us,” said Easley.

Easley then took it to the next level and sent a letter to the Governing Board.

He wrote, “Let’s set up behavioral health requirements so the child gets the help they need so their victims do not have to suffer further pain and trauma,”

KOLD reached out to the district and received this response: “Tucson Unified does not comment on student and/or staff discipline issues, so we are not able to provide input to your inquiries regarding Gridley Middle School.”

But Easley finally got a response from the superintendent a day after his interview with KOLD. His letter to the board seemed to trigger a response.

Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo told him the female student will return to Gridley, but with supports in place.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.