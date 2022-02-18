Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian

Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy Leduc, of the United States, compete in the pairs short program...
Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy Leduc, of the United States, compete in the pairs short program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Beijing.(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. pairs skater Timothy LeDuc became the country’s first openly nonbinary Winter Olympian when they took the ice Friday night.

The 31-year-old LeDuc and pairs partner Ashley Gain-Gribble placed seventh in their Olympic debut.

LeDuc wore a white shirt with sparkles and Cain-Gribble an ice blue dress as they performed to music by Ilan Eshkeri in a short program filled with smiles.

When the music ended, Cain-Gribble took a small jump in excitement.

LeDuc joins other openly nonbinary Olympians from last year’s Tokyo Summer Games, including Canadian women’s soccer player Quinn, who became the first openly transgender and nonbinary Olympic medal winner when they earned gold.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Phoenix Police Department said Morris Richard Jones killed the mother of his child and shot...
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video shows start of ambush that left two people dead, nine officers injured
Koby Evan Dylan Kemp is charged with first-degree murder.
UPDATE: Teen arrested after deadly shooting near Roger Road, Stone Avenue
Old Tucson, new opportunities
Old Tucson will have a new operator after being closed for two years
Tucson police investigating crash between bike, car
Oro Valley fire
Firefighters battle blaze in Oro Valley

Latest News

FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
LIVE: Daunte Wright’s mother says can’t forgive ex-Minneapolis cop
Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Canadian police start arresting protesters in Ottawa
FILE: A woman receives a flu shot. While a mild flu season is coming to an end, experts caution...
A mild US flu season is waning, but is it really over?
DUI crash victim on life support
Mother of five critically injured in DUI crash, family feels pressured to pull her off life support
A Ukrainian National guard soldier guards a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian...
Ukrainian rebels to evacuate civilians to Russia amid crisis