Mother of five critically injured in DUI crash, family feels pressured to pull her off life support

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A family is fighting to keep a Tucson woman alive after she was struck by an intoxicated driver.

According to loved ones, Crystal Santa Cruz-Sierra has an incredible sense of humor. She’s bubbly and smart and has brightened many lives. Santa Cruz-Sierra has five children, ranging from 12 to 23 years old. Her family can’t imagine not hearing her laugh again.

They’ve been living a nightmare since Monday, Feb. 7.

“She was out to lunch, and she was on her way back to work [at Pima Community College],” said Tony Sierra, Santa Cruz-Sierra’s husband.

Tucson Police say Santa Cruz-Sierra was attempting to make a left turn from Golf Links Road onto Pantano Road when she was hit by another vehicle. Investigators learned the other driver was speeding and was under the influence at the time of the crash. They also say Santa Cruz-Sierra didn’t yield.

“She suffered massive head trauma and is currently fighting for her life,” Sierra said.

Santa Cruz-Sierra was rushed to St. Joseph’s Hospital.

“She was taken to neuro-ICU and was on a ventilator, not talking or moving,” said Sierra. “About a day later, she had to undergo a craniotomy. Doctors told us she wasn’t going to make it.”

Feb. 9 was Santa Cruz-Sierra’s 42nd birthday. Her family released balloons near her window, unable to be by her side due to the hospital’s COVID-19 protocols.

Still processing the crash, Sierra says a few doctors have suggested taking her off life support.

“Like everything is in a rush, they just want to cycle us out,” said Sierra. “‘She has no chance for a meaningful life,’ is the words they used.”

However, Sierra says her vitals are normal and she now has some movement.

“We got a call from another neurologist that was with her and he stated that there might be a possibility, a slim chance, a glimmer of hope,” Sierra said.

So, Sierra is holding onto that hope, despite the mounting pressure he feels from some hospital staff. Sierra says his wife does not have health insurance and believes it has played a role in her level of care.

“Someone mentioned to us there at the hospital that, ‘You won’t receive acute care the way you want without insurance,’” he said.

Our KOLD News 13 team pressed Carondelet Health Network for answers.

On Feb. 17, a spokesperson provided the following statement:

“Out of respect for the families of our patients and in accordance with federal privacy laws, we cannot comment on the status of any patient. St. Joseph’s Hospital is committed to providing compassionate medical care and has served the diverse communities of Southern Arizona for many years, while respecting the wishes of patients and their families.”

“She chose me to fight for her and that’s what I am doing,” Sierra said.

He urges people to think before getting behind the wheel under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“If you need help, get help,” said Sierra. “You never know what other lives you can hurt. It’s impacting two families now.”

Santa Cruz-Sierra’s mother believes in the power of prayers. She is asking everyone to keep her daughter in their thoughts and hearts.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with medical expenses. If you would like to donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/medical-fundraiser-for-crystal-santa-cruz?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer.

The Tucson Police Department says it is still investigating the crash, and no charges have been laid yet due to the condition of the other driver.

