Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Ronald Corbin pleads guilty to negligent homicide in death of Genna Ayup

Ronald J. Corbin is facing charges for the fatal shooting of his girlfriend Genna Ayup in 2012.
Ronald J. Corbin is facing charges for the fatal shooting of his girlfriend Genna Ayup in 2012.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:56 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson man who fatally shot his girlfriend nearly a decade ago has reached a plea deal in the case.

Ronald James Corbin Jr. was in court Friday, Feb. 18, to plead guilty to negligent homicide.

He will likely only face probation when he’s sentenced at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 18. If Corbin violates that probation, he could face one to 3.75 years in prison.

Corbin fatally shot Genna Ayup in front of their young son in June 2012.

Genna Ayup (Source: Ayup family)
Genna Ayup (Source: Ayup family)

He never disputed it was him, but he said it was an accident that happened when he was changing the grips on the gun. Corbin also admitted to drinking several beers before the shooting.

The case has had many ups and downs over the years.

Corbin was booked on a manslaughter charge about a month after the shooting, but the Pima County Attorney’s Office declined to indict.

In September 2018, the case was looked at again by the PCAO and Corbin was indicted on a manslaughter charge.

In late 2021, the case was moved to Pinal County due to a professional conflict.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Phoenix Police Department said Morris Richard Jones killed the mother of his child and shot...
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video shows start of ambush that left two people dead, nine officers injured
Koby Evan Dylan Kemp is charged with first-degree murder.
UPDATE: Teen arrested after deadly shooting near Roger Road, Stone Avenue
DUI crash victim on life support
Mother of five critically injured in DUI crash, family feels pressured to pull her off life support
Old Tucson, new opportunities
Old Tucson will have a new operator after being closed for two years
Police: Off-duty Border Patrol agent involved in fatal Sierra Vista shooting

Latest News

FILE - In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter stands...
Daunte Wright’s mom: Justice system ‘murdered’ son ‘all over again’
KOLD investigates: Bad behavior
KOLD INVESTIGATES: This middle school in Tucson is in chaos, according to some staff
Big start to the Caitlin Lowe era
Arizona softball begins new chapter in dominating fashion
Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Canadian police start arresting protesters in Ottawa