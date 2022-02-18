Ronald Corbin pleads guilty to negligent homicide in death of Genna Ayup

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson man who fatally shot his girlfriend nearly a decade ago has reached a plea deal in the case.

Ronald James Corbin Jr. was in court Friday, Feb. 18, to plead guilty to negligent homicide.

He will likely only face probation when he’s sentenced at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 18. If Corbin violates that probation, he could face one to 3.75 years in prison.

Corbin fatally shot Genna Ayup in front of their young son in June 2012.

Genna Ayup (Source: Ayup family)

He never disputed it was him, but he said it was an accident that happened when he was changing the grips on the gun. Corbin also admitted to drinking several beers before the shooting.

The case has had many ups and downs over the years.

Corbin was booked on a manslaughter charge about a month after the shooting, but the Pima County Attorney’s Office declined to indict.

In September 2018, the case was looked at again by the PCAO and Corbin was indicted on a manslaughter charge.

In late 2021, the case was moved to Pinal County due to a professional conflict.

