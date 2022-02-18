Survey shows different levels of trust in police

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Morrison Institute , a Phoenix based policy and analysis firm, has released the results of its recent survey on the public’s perceptions of independent investigations into officer involved shootings.

This comes as the Arizona State Legislature is debating HB2650 , which would institute an independent investigation unit inside the Department of Public Safety. The bill has passed the Appropriations Committee by a unanimous vote and will proceed to the Rules Committee before going to the full House floor.

The survey shows there is general trust of the police throughout the state where about 60% of the people show a high level of trust.

However, that support wanes when its broken down by minorities, Hispanic and African American.

48% of Hispanics have a high level of trust, but only 30% of the African Americans have the same high level of trust.

The survey also shows a split in what the population believes is the most important part of a police investigation immediately after the show of force.

For the population in general, it believes hearing what the department has to say about the incident is most important.

However, among the African Americans, the immediate release of body cam video is most important.

“I interpret that as perhaps since there’s a lack of trust in police, rather than looking at what police have to say about the shooting, they want to see it with their own eyes and make their own independent assessment,” said OJ Mitchell, from the ASU School of Criminology.

There has been a breakdown of trust of police department’s ability to police themselves when it comes to use of force which is why the legislature is tackling the issue.

The bill’s sponsor, Republican Rusty Bowers said the reason for the bill was “the challenge of addressing the public perception of self investigation of agencies was questioned.”

But there’s also the question as to whether the bill and resulting investigative unit itself could become home to partisan politics.

“My understanding is that’s the whole point of this thing is to keep it as independent as possible,” said Mitchell “Of course if there’s political events behind the scenes I’m not sure how it would be completely shielded.”

No date for the rules committee vote has been scheduled.

