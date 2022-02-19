AZDPH changing COVID data dashboard

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Beginning in March, the Arizona Department of Public Health plans to make changes to how frequently its online COVID-19 data dashboard will be updated.

While COVID numbers are currently being updated on a daily basis, the dashboard will be updated once a week. The last daily update will take place on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The weekly updates start on March 2, and will take place every Wednesday afterward.

Public health officials said the decision came after all COVID metrics in the state began steadily declining.

At least 34 other states don’t do daily updates to their COVID numbers, and the new weekly routine will align with other disease reporting in Arizona. Health officials say the weekly updates will also reduce confusion caused by a variability in statewide data.

