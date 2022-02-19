Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny weekend with warm temperatures

Allie Potter Feb. 19 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Beautiful weekend with warmer temperatures on tap. Thereafter, another storm will impact the region early next week. This system will bring a chance of precipitation to the area along with breezy conditions and cooler daytime temperatures into mid week.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows in the low 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: 30% rain chance. Partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

