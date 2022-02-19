FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temperatures stick with us through the rest of the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Afternoon temperatures will stay in the the 70s through Presidents Day. Then we are watching our next storm system that will bring yet another big pattern change by the middle of next week. This will feature another round of strong winds, more rain and snow and a big drop in our temperatures. There is still a bit of uncertainty with how much precipitation we will see. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low-40s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: 30% rain chance. Partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 50s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: 10% AM showers. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

