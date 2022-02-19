Advertise
Former Arizona Senate Minority Leader David Bradley dies at 69

(Arizona State Legislature)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 2:55 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Arizona Senate Democratic Minority Leader David Bradley died Saturday at 69, the Governor’s Office announced.

“Arizona is saddened by the passing of Senator David Bradley,” Gov. Doug Ducey said. “My deepest condolences go out to his wife Debbie and his family and loved ones. Senator Bradley had an unwavering dedication to serving the people of Arizona, and we honor his life and years of public service. He was a true statesman who made a positive impact on the lives of many Arizonans across our state.”

State officials say Bradley had served 25 years in the public sphere. He served in the Navy and worked as a social worker for the state of Arizona. And Bradley worked in the legislature under both chambers for 16 years, serving two years as Senate Minority Leader. Ducey says he has ordered all flags at state buildings to be lowered to half-staff until Sunday night.

Democrats also released a statement on Bradley’s death, calling him a respected statesman and a mentor to many in the political space.

“It goes without saying that he was a skilled lawmaker, but he will also be remembered for the kindness and dignity he showed to others. With a big heart and humble demeanor, he would always lift up the accomplishments of his colleagues without mentioning his own. He worked tirelessly to find help for kids and families through years of tough budget decisions,” said Democratic Whip Domingo DeGrazia.

Bradley leaves behind his four kids, six grandchildren, and his wife, Debbie.

