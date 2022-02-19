Advertise
Wildcats hosting wheelchair basketball tournament

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona Adaptive Athletics and Campus Recreation is hosting a two-day wheelchair basketball program.

On Friday, Feb. 25 and Saturday, Feb. 26, the Wildcats will take on other university programs around the country.

Games will be played throughout both days in the south gym of University of Arizona’s Recreation Center.

Admission is free.

