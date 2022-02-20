CBP agents find baby wrapped in camouflage, tucked under bush

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Border Patrol agents confirmed a baby was found wrapped in camouflage and tucked under a bush near the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

According to officials, the infant appeared to be in good health with no visible injuries.

Agents questioned a group, and a woman claimed to be the mother of the infant. Officials say the woman had been apprehended about 38 minutes before, and did not inform the agents about her baby.

Officials say the mother was questioned, and she explained that another person in the group was carrying the baby at her request, and agents determined the mother did not intentionally put the baby in danger.

Both the baby and the mother were deemed healthy following a medical assessment at the Ajo Border Patrol station.

The mother and baby were processed under Title 42 guidelines, and were sent to Mexico through the Lukeville, Arizona Port of Entry.

