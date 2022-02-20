FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next week brings big changes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An approaching storm will begin to impact the area beginning tomorrow with gusty winds. Winds will remain elevated through the middle of the week. We will see a good chance for widespread rain on Wednesday as temperatures drop more than 10 degrees from the day before. Snow levels could drop to valley locations south and east of Tucson where little accumulation is not out of the question through Thursday morning. Stay tuned for details.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with overnight lows in the low 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-60s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: 60% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 50s. Windy.

THURSDAY: 10% AM showers. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

