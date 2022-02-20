Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next week brings big changes

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2022
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 3:48 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An approaching storm will begin to impact the area beginning tomorrow with gusty winds. Winds will remain elevated through the middle of the week. We will see a good chance for widespread rain on Wednesday as temperatures drop more than 10 degrees from the day before. Snow levels could drop to valley locations south and east of Tucson where little accumulation is not out of the question through Thursday morning. Stay tuned for details.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with overnight lows in the low 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper-60s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: 60% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 50s. Windy.

THURSDAY: 10% AM showers. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DUI crash victim on life support
Mother of five critically injured in DUI crash, family feels pressured to pull her off life support
KOLD investigates: Bad behavior
KOLD INVESTIGATES: Student brings loaded gun to TUSD middle school
Ride Like Darne: Park Place Mall shooting victim laid to rest
Ride Like Darne: scholarship honors 18-year-old killed in Park Place Mall shooting
Silver Alert issued for missing Pima County man
The Phoenix Police Department said Morris Richard Jones killed the mother of his child and shot...
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video shows start of ambush that left two people dead, nine officers injured

Latest News

Allie Potter Feb. 20 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and breezy for your Sunday
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temperatures stick with us through the rest of the weekend
KOLD 10 P.M. FORECAST
KOLD News 10-10:30 p.m. recurring - clipped version
KOLD 5:30 forecast Feb. 19, 2022
KOLD 5:30 FORECAST FEB 19. 2022