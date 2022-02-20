FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and breezy for your Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sunday will be a copy of Saturday with another splendid. Thereafter, another storm will impact the region. Expect gusty winds as early as Monday afternoon into mid week, a chance of valley rain and mountain snow showers by early Wednesday, and much cooler temperatures Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear in the low 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: 60% rain chance. Partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 50s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: 10% AM showers. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

