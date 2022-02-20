Advertise
Las Vegas-area pilot killed in northwest Arizona plane crash

A plane crashed near the Triangle Airpark in White Hills on Saturday, Feb. 19.
A plane crashed near the Triangle Airpark in White Hills on Saturday, Feb. 19.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 1:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITE HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says a man from the Las Vegas area was killed in a plane crash near the Triangle Airpark in White Hills Saturday afternoon.

Deputies say the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. and when crews showed up they found a single-engine Cessna plane destroyed with debris scattered along U.S. 93. Authorities say only the pilot, 73-year-old Richard Dennis Moynihan, of Boulder City, Nevada, was on board. No other information has been released. Deputies say the FAA and the NTSB are investigating the crash.

