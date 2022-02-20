Advertise
Law enforcement investigating incident northeast of Douglas

Statement from CPB(U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 10:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On February 19 around 9:30 p.m., Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector said there was an incident involving a serious injury to an individual northeast of Douglas, in the Peloncillo Mountains.

Emergency personnel have responded to the scene.

Modlin said, Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

