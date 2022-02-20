Saddle up, Tucson Rodeo is back

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s La Fiesta De Los Vaqueros Rodeo is officially back, and day one is now in the books. Fans were excited to be back, but non-profits and local vendors were thrilled to be there too.

“The community suffers when things get shut down, revenue suffers, mental health suffers,” said Janie Nelson, the Co-Founder of Agape Acres. “I think it’s great the rodeo is back.”

Last year, the Tucson rodeo was canceled because of the pandemic. The cancellation upset many fans, but it also hurt local vendors and non-profits, like Agape Acres, who rely on the event for exposure.

“Venues like this allow us to get out and inform people,” said Nelson. “Let them know who we are what we do where we’re located.”

Agape Acres is a therapeutic horseback riding center for children with special needs.

“It’s really beneficial to us because we serve the public and if they don’t know about us then they don’t know where to go to get help.”

The rodeo lets her rent a vendor stall for free to help bring attention to her non-profit riding center, but also to equestrian therapy.

“All of us kind of work together to support each other,” said Nelson.

She couldn’t be happier to be back at the rodeo to see smiling fans back having fun.

“The rodeo is the best of the southwest,” said Andrew Gorman, a rodeo attendee. “It’s chasing down cows on a horseback.”

Gorman lives in Phoenix, but has been coming to the rodeo for years.

“It’s a tradition through and through,” said Gorman. “My family does barrel racing.”

He says on top of his excitement to be back, the weather today couldn’t be beat.

“Its good to get back outside in the sun and feel rodeo in the air again,” said Gorman. “Its fantastic there’s good people out here having a good time, these cowboys and what they’re doing, it’s great.”

The rodeo lasts two weeks. If you weren’t able to make it today, there are events happening everyday this week except Wednesday, and the rodeo parade is on Thursday.

