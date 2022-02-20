Silver Alert issued for missing Pima County man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the search for a man that went missing on Thursday, Feb. 17.

David Hubert Foster, 79, is described as Caucasian, 5′8,” 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Foster was last seen wearing blue jean pants, a tan jacket, black tennis shoes, and a hat with camouflage design.

He was last seen at his brother’s home in the 2900 block of North Grannen Road, and driving a 2018 red Nissan Sentra with Nevada plate 153F45.

Authorities say Foster suffers from a medical condition which may cause him to be confused and easily lost.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

