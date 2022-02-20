Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Starbucks baristas look out for customer who they believe was in danger

Baristas at a Texas Starbucks jumped in to help a customer who they believed was in danger. (Credit: KRIS via CNN Newsource)
By KRIS Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 10:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) - Looking out for your neighbor is exactly what a couple of baristas at a Starbucks in Texas recently did.

“I don’t know if that Starbucks trains their baristas that way, but if they do, ‘Bravo!’ If they don’t, take a note from this crew,” Brandy Roberson said.

It was a late Saturday night when Roberson’s high school daughter was approached by a a man as she was studying.

“I guess he was very loud and animated...she wasn’t intimidated by it. However, all of a sudden, this Starbucks employee came up to her and handed her this cup,” Roberson said.

The cup read, “Are you okay? Do you want us to intervene? If you do, take the lid off the cup.”

Roberson said her daughter was “so touched” by the baristas looking out for her.

The man went back to sit with his friends when he noticed that Roberson’s daughter and the Starbucks staff were communicating with each other.

Roberson says she hopes more businesses train their employees to notice when customers may be in danger and on what they can do to help.

Copyright 2022 KRIS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DUI crash victim on life support
Mother of five critically injured in DUI crash, family feels pressured to pull her off life support
KOLD investigates: Bad behavior
KOLD INVESTIGATES: Student brings loaded gun to TUSD middle school
Ride Like Darne: Park Place Mall shooting victim laid to rest
Ride Like Darne: scholarship honors 18-year-old killed in Park Place Mall shooting
Ronald J. Corbin is facing charges for the fatal shooting of his girlfriend Genna Ayup in 2012.
Ronald Corbin pleads guilty to negligent homicide in death of Genna Ayup
The Phoenix Police Department said Morris Richard Jones killed the mother of his child and shot...
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video shows start of ambush that left two people dead, nine officers injured

Latest News

A 500-pound black bear known as 'Hank the Tank' breaks into homes in South Lake Tahoe,...
Bear known as ‘Hank the Tank’ breaks into homes in California neighborhood
Statement from CPB
Law enforcement investigating incident northeast of Douglas
A 500-pound black bear known as 'Hank the Tank' breaks into homes in South Lake Tahoe,...
Bear know as 'Hank the Tank' breaks into California homes
Baristas at a Texas Starbucks jumped in to help a customer who they believed was in danger.
Starbucks baristas look out for customer who they believed was in danger