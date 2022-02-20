Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

VIDEO: Florida police chase down woman on motorized suitcase

Bodycam video shows police chase woman as she rolls through airport on motorized suitcase. (SOURCE: FLORIDA STATE ATTORNEY OFFICE)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 1:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO (CNN) – An unusual scene took place at a Florida airport when police had to chase down a woman on a motorized suitcase.

Orlando police released bodycam footage from the incident at the Orlando Airport on April 11, 2021.

According to an affidavit, Chelsea Alston wasn’t allowed to board her plane because she appeared to be intoxicated.

The officer said he was trying to help her catch another flight if she sobered up first. Instead of complying, she rolled away on her motorized suitcase, yelling profanities.

The officer followed on his patrol bike. Alston allegedly spit at him at one point before she was apprehended.

She is facing several charges, including disorderly conduct and battery of an officer. Her next hearing is set for March 1.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DUI crash victim on life support
Mother of five critically injured in DUI crash, family feels pressured to pull her off life support
KOLD investigates: Bad behavior
KOLD INVESTIGATES: Student brings loaded gun to TUSD middle school
Ride Like Darne: Park Place Mall shooting victim laid to rest
Ride Like Darne: scholarship honors 18-year-old killed in Park Place Mall shooting
Silver Alert issued for missing Pima County man
The Phoenix Police Department said Morris Richard Jones killed the mother of his child and shot...
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video shows start of ambush that left two people dead, nine officers injured

Latest News

A plane crashed near the Triangle Airpark in White Hills on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Las Vegas-area pilot killed in northwest Arizona plane crash
Law enforcement investigating incident northeast of Douglas
In this photo provided by Alaska Premier Auctions and Appraisals is an opal specimen they say...
Huge opal sells for nearly $144,000 at Alaska auction
Bodycam video shows police chase a woman as she rolls through an airport on a motorized suitcase.
Police chase woman on motorized suitcase