1-year-old in critical condition after nearly drowning in Phoenix

Firefighters say family members pulled the baby out of the pool.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:47 PM MST|Updated: 18 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters say a 1-year-old baby is in critical condition after he was pulled out of a backyard pool on Monday afternoon. It happened at a home near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road at 2 p.m.

Firefighters say family members got the baby out of the pool. He was crying, and firefighters say he could breathe on his own. He was taken to the hospital. It is unknown how long the baby was in the water.

