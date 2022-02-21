ACTION DAY: Scattered showers, mountain snow expected Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert Action Day Wednesday, Feb. 23, because of rain in the forecast.

Tucson will see a good chance for scattered rain showers and snow in the surrounding mountains Wednesday as temperatures drop more than 10 degrees from the day before. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, temperatures will fall as moisture remains. Snow levels could drop to 2,500-3,500 feet Thursday morning, Feb. 24. Small amounts of accumulation are possible.

Forecast

MONDAY: Clouds clearing with highs in the mid-60s. Breezy.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: 60% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-50s. Windy.

THURSDAY: 20% morning showers. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

