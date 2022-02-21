Advertise
ACTION DAY: Scattered showers, mountain snow expected Wednesday

There is a 70% chance for rain through early Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 16.
There is a 60% chance for rain on Wednesday, Feb. 23.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert Action Day Wednesday, Feb. 23, because of rain in the forecast.

Tucson will see a good chance for scattered rain showers and snow in the surrounding mountains Wednesday as temperatures drop more than 10 degrees from the day before. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, temperatures will fall as moisture remains. Snow levels could drop to 2,500-3,500 feet Thursday morning, Feb. 24. Small amounts of accumulation are possible.

Your Photos And Video

We would love to see your photos and video of the weather. Please stay safe, but share your shots by going to https://widgets.burst.com/m7l88954

Forecast

Below is our forecast as of Monday morning. You can get the most up-to-date information at www.kold.com/weather or in our weather app. Apple users should go HERE, and the Android version is available HERE.

MONDAY: Clouds clearing with highs in the mid-60s. Breezy.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: 60% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-50s. Windy.

THURSDAY: 20% morning showers. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

