Backyard chickens stolen in Tucson’s eastside

Families report backyard chickens missing
By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:13 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Chickens on Tucson’s eastside have flown the coop, but they didn’t escape on their own. Several people have reported their chickens being stolen from their backyards

“They clucked at you with love in their own way. It was a very symbiotic relationship. We kept them well fed and they kept us well fed,” said Chris Moreno.

Moreno and his husband had fifteen chickens and kept them their eggs. They had the flock, that was raised from chicks, for more than seven years.

“Every one of them had an individual name, personality like certain ones would come to you and certain ones had an ornery chicken attitude,” he said.

Yesterday morning they made the discovery. A huge hole was cut in the coop, the chicken feed and bowls were gone and all the chickens were missing.

“They probably ran out into the run to escape and they were probably having themselves a wild chicken chase,” he said.

They believe the chickens were stolen and aren’t the only ones in the area this has happened to recently. A woman, who also lives on the east side, said her chicken recently was stolen from her yard as well.

“Property that’s replaceable. Stolen family that’s irreplaceable and I’m just constantly at a loss,” Moreno said.

He and his husband reported the stolen chickens to the Tucson Police Department. If you have any information, report it to police.

