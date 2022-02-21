Community holds parade for 3-year-old Glendale boy fighting leukemia

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Family and friends gathered to support a Glendale boy through his journey battling leukemia. On Sunday morning, Feb. 20, guests dressed up and held a parade for 3-year-old Jaxon Wilson.

Amy Wilson, Jaxon’s mom, says he is nonverbal autistic and was diagnosed with leukemia in August. Jaxon has been going through chemo treatments since December. Wilson’s friend Tonia Westman had the idea of putting together a parade for Jaxon as he goes through treatments and fights the disease.

Kids and adults lined the street in front of the Wilsons’ home dressed up as various characters and animals, including sharks and dinosaurs. One guest even dressed up as Maui from Jaxon’s favorite movie, Moana. Jaxon began dancing as soon as he heard his favorite song, “How Far I’ll Go.”

Wilson says the unwavering love from others has been indescribable to the family. “It’s so heartwarming, and we are just so blessed. It’s been rough. ... Words can’t even describe how full our hearts are,” said Wilson.

Wilson says Jaxon’s chemo will continue until October 2023. As he goes through treatments, he is also receiving his wish from the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Jaxon’s mom says he loves the playground, so Make-A-Wish is giving Jaxon his own backyard playground for him to enjoy.

However, the diagnosis has brought on a new set of challenges for the family. “In the middle of the night, waking up with him. He’s nonverbal, so he can’t tell me what he’s feeling, and that was the roughest part,” she said. “You never think your child is going to get leukemia. You hear ‘leukemia,’ but you don’t know what it’s going to be.”

Despite the challenges, the community is with Jaxon every step of the way. “We are just so grateful to everyone who’s shown their support, their prayers. ... Everyone’s reached out, and it’s been absolutely amazing,” said Wilson.

