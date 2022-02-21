Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Buckle up, we’re still riding that roller coaster!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An approaching storm will begin to impact the area beginning today with gusty winds. Winds will remain elevated through the middle of the week. We will see a good chance for scattered rain showers on Wednesday as temperatures drop more than 10 degrees from the day before. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, temperatures will fall as moisture is still around. This could result in snow levels dropping to 2500-3500′ Thursday morning. Small amounts of accumulation are not out of the question through Thursday morning. Stay tuned for details.

MONDAY: Clouds clearing with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: 60% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 50s. Windy.

THURSDAY: 20% morning showers. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

