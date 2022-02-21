Advertise
Midtown shooting leaves one man dead

(Source: KOLD News 13)
(Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:13 AM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead after a shooting near Grant Road and Alvernon Way on Sunday night, Feb. 20.

According to Tucson police, the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. during a reported fight at a residence in the 3700 block of East Flower Street.

Responding officers found an adult male in the yard with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details are limited, but a homicide investigation is underway and there are no outstanding suspects, police said.

