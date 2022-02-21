Midtown shooting leaves one man dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead after a shooting near Grant Road and Alvernon Way on Sunday night, Feb. 20.

According to Tucson police, the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. during a reported fight at a residence in the 3700 block of East Flower Street.

Responding officers found an adult male in the yard with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details are limited, but a homicide investigation is underway and there are no outstanding suspects, police said.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.