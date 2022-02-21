Phoenix mother hit and killed by train, leaves behind six children

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Six children have been left without a mother after she was hit and killed by a train. Phoenix Police say 34-year-old Ciara Chacon was struck by a train on 27th Avenue and Thomas Road Thursday evening, Feb. 17.

Irene Chacon, Ciara’s mother, took her to the doctor on Thursday morning, not knowing that would be the last time she’d be with her.

“She said, ‘I’ll see you later this evening,’ and I never saw her again,” Irene Chacon said. “We never left a day without saying I love you to each other except for that day; I didn’t tell her, I didn’t get the opportunity to tell her,” she said.

Phoenix police say Ciara Chacon got distracted by an altercation nearby when she stepped back and fell onto the tracks. The coroner told her family she died of blunt force trauma.

This isn’t the first time someone has been hit by a train in that area. Last year a woman was struck and killed in the same intersection. But in that case, police say witnesses told them she was standing on the tracks.

As for Ciara’s family, they are in mourning. She leaves behind her children, the youngest only 1 year old.

“She was the light of their heart,” Irene Chacon said. “If we ever had a get-together, it was because of her. Birthdays and quinceañeras. Whatever it was, it was her. We didn’t think anything like this would ever happen. Our kids aren’t supposed to leave before us parents.”

The family has created a GoFundMe for Ciara’s six kids.

